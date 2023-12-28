Galaxy S24 lineup receives official certification from Singapores IMDA

Excitement Mounts as Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Set to Launch Next Month

Samsung fans around the world are eagerly awaiting the release of the highly anticipated Galaxy S24 series, which is scheduled to hit the market next month. The new flagship phones are expected to bring a range of innovative features and improvements, making them one of the most sought-after devices of 2024.

In a surprising twist, possible official renders of the Galaxy S24 Ultra and+ have been leaked via an authorized distributor in Columbia. These leaked images provide a glimpse into the sleek design and refined aesthetics of the upcoming devices, fueling further anticipation among tech enthusiasts.

Adding to the frenzy, Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) recently granted certification for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. The certification revealed some key details, including the model name (SB-S921B/DS), as well as the highly anticipated support for 5G and NFC.

Furthermore, the Galaxy S24 series has also received certification from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), indicating an earlier release date than initially expected. This news has further fueled speculation about the exact unveiling date and left fans buzzing with excitement.

While an official announcement about the launch date is yet to be made, rumors are circulating that Samsung may unveil the Galaxy S24 lineup on January 18, 2024. However, other sources suggest that the flagship phones could potentially be launched a day earlier, on January 17. Samsung has made it a tradition to unveil their flagship devices in January, and it seems they are sticking to this pattern for the Galaxy S24 series.

Despite the lack of an official announcement, details about the upcoming devices have already leaked online. One of the most intriguing pieces of information is the use of Android 14 as the operating system for the Galaxy S24 series. This is an exciting prospect for Android enthusiasts, as they eagerly anticipate the improvements and new features that Android 14 will bring to the devices.

In addition to the operating system, a leaked spec sheet for the entire Galaxy S24 lineup has also been uncovered. This leaked document provides insights into the various configurations and specifications of the devices, giving fans a glimpse into what they can expect from the upcoming flagship phones.

As the launch date draws nearer, the anticipation surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S24 series continues to grow. With the leaked renders, certification details, and spec sheet, fans and tech enthusiasts alike are counting down the days until they can experience the next generation of Samsung's flagship devices.