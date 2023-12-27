Press Stories: Magnificent Seven Stocks at Risk of Losing Sheen in Feds Soft Landing

Title: Tech Giants Expected to See Slowdown in 2024, Paving the Way for Smaller Players

As the year comes to an end, investors are predicting a soft-landing scenario for the US stock market in 2024. However, this projection suggests that technology giants may not witness the same level of outperformance as they did in 2023, according to analysts at Press Stories.

The Magnificent Seven, as the tech giants are popularly known, played a significant role in driving nearly two-thirds of the S&P 500’s advance this year. However, as confidence in the economy grew and recession fears subsided, their gains started to lose their momentum.

Investors, looking beyond the tech giants, are now expanding their horizons to embrace smaller tech stocks and other sectors that faced setbacks in 2023.

Apple, the world’s largest company with a staggering market value exceeding $3 trillion, is still expected to continue its growth due to its market-leading position. Meanwhile, Microsoft, with its focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud growth, is considered well-positioned to capitalize on the tremendous potential of AI.

Amazon, having witnessed an 80% surge in its shares this year, showcased stabilizing growth in its AWS cloud unit through an impressive earnings beat, which led to its expanded market presence.

Nvidia, the top performer in both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 in 2023, experienced substantial growth driven by the soaring demand for its chips in the AI industry.

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, has emerged as Microsoft’s biggest competitor in AI and cloud products, as both giants vie for dominance.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has soared in 2023, with shares nearly tripling in value. The era of social media and Meta’s contribution to it have made it a high flyer in the tech industry.

Despite a relatively turbulent year, Tesla still managed to more than double its value, positioning itself as a winner in the electric-vehicle race. Market analysts believe in Tesla’s long-term potential and its ability to tap into trends like AI, further solidifying its leading position.

With investors diversifying their portfolios into smaller tech stocks and emerging sectors, the year ahead promises an exciting landscape for tech investments. As the tech giants face a potential slowdown, opportunities arise for up-and-coming players to make their mark.

In conclusion, the soft-landing scenario predicted for 2024 indicates a change in dynamics for the tech giants. While some giants may face challenges, others are poised for continued growth. Investors are now keeping a keen eye on smaller tech stocks and sectors that were previously overlooked, signaling a shift in the tech investment landscape.