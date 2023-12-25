Whats open on Christmas Day 2023? Discover the Holiday Hours of Walmart, Target, Stores, and Restaurants

Title: Store Closures and Openings for Christmas Day 2023 Revealed

In a yearly tradition, several major retailers and dining establishments have announced their plans for Christmas Day, December 25, 2023. While some locations have decided to give their employees a day off to celebrate the holiday, others will continue to serve customers with reduced operating hours.

Leading retail giants such as Walmart, Costco, Target, and Chick-fil-A have confirmed that all their stores will remain closed on Christmas Day, providing their staff with an opportunity to spend quality time with their loved ones. Similarly, major banks, post offices, and shipping services will be unavailable on December 25, aligning with the nationwide holiday spirit.

However, for those who prefer to get some last-minute shopping done on Christmas Eve, numerous national retailers, grocery stores, and fast food chains will be open, although they will operate on a modified schedule. It is important for customers to plan accordingly, as these establishments will likely close earlier than usual.

Two popular quick-service restaurant chains, Starbucks and McDonald’s, will have different operating hours depending on the location. It is advisable for customers to check with their nearest branches for specific details.

The largest home improvement retailers, Home Depot and Lowe’s, will remain closed on Christmas Day, ensuring their employees have the opportunity to celebrate the festive occasion. Additionally, customers seeking prescription medications should be aware that CVS and Walgreens pharmacies might have reduced hours or may be closed on the holiday, while Rite Aid locations will be shuttered completely.

In terms of shipping and mail services, the U.S. Postal Service will not deliver mail on Christmas Day, and both UPS and FedEx will suspend all pickup and delivery services on December 25.

Pet owners are advised to plan ahead, as PetSmart and Petco locations will be closed on Christmas. However, those who rely on convenience stores for their daily needs will find 24-hour establishments such as Sheetz, 7-Eleven, and Pilot Flying J open to serve them on Christmas.

Lastly, a number of popular grocery stores, including Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, Publix, Aldi, Food Lion, Meijer, Winn-Dixie, Sprouts Farmers Market, Lidl, Giant Eagle, and Wegman’s, have chosen to close their doors for the day, allowing their employees to enjoy the festivities with their families.

On the other hand, if you find yourself in need of some holiday cheer while dining out, McDonald’s, Starbucks, Dunkin’, Waffle House, Taco Bell, Popeyes, Burger King, Fogo de Chão, and Hooters will be ready to serve customers on Christmas Day.

With these comprehensive store closure and opening plans, customers can effectively plan their Christmas schedules and ensure a hassle-free holiday shopping experience.