Possible Measles Virus Exposure in Center City Building, Confirms Health Department

Patients of Jefferson Health in Philadelphia were recently alerted to a potential measles exposure, prompting the Philadelphia Health Department to issue a warning. The exposure is believed to have occurred at two locations – 33 South 9th Street and 833 Chestnut Street. Health officials have determined that the time frame of exposure was between 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

However, it is important to note that individuals who were not inside the buildings during this time are not considered to be at risk. The Health Commissioner, Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, reassured the public that there is no immediate threat to the general population. Despite this, she urged those who may have been exposed to take appropriate action if they are not protected against measles.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that can be transmitted through direct contact with an infected individual or through the air via coughing or sneezing. Symptoms typically include fever, runny nose, cough, puffy eyes, and a rash.

Dr. Bettigole emphasized the importance of protection against the virus, stating that individuals born before 1957 are likely to be immune if they have been exposed to the measles virus previously or have received two doses of the measles-containing vaccine.

If symptoms develop by Tuesday, January 9, individuals are urged to contact their doctor immediately. Additionally, the Philadelphia Health Department can be contacted at (215) 685-6740 if symptoms occur.

It is crucial for individuals who may have been exposed to take these precautions seriously in order to prevent the spread of the virus and protect their own health. Regular updates will be provided by the Philadelphia Health Department as the situation unfolds.