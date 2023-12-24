COVID-19 Infections Expected to Increase; New Coronavirus Variant Emerges – Press Stories

Title: U.S. Braces for Surge in Flu and COVID-19 Cases as Health Officials Raise Concerns

U.S. health officials have expressed concerns over the anticipated surge in flu and COVID-19 infections in the coming weeks, as a combination of holiday gatherings and a significant number of unvaccinated individuals contribute to the spread of these viruses. Reports show that 17 states reported high levels of flu-like illnesses last week, up from 14 the previous week, painting a worrisome picture for the country.

Adding to the complexity of the situation is the emergence of a new variant of the coronavirus, known as JN.1, which is spreading more easily and is predicted to account for approximately 20% of cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) expects this variant to reach 50% in the next two weeks. However, health officials reassure the public that there is currently no evidence suggesting that the JN.1 variant causes more severe illness compared to other recent variants, and existing vaccines and antiviral medications remain effective against it.

Early indications suggest that the current flu vaccines are well-matched to the strain causing the majority of illnesses, providing some relief amidst the rising concerns. However, vaccination rates have taken a hit this year, with only 42% of U.S. adults having received flu shots by early December, down from 45% last year. Similarly, COVID-19 vaccination rates remain low, with only 18% of individuals having received the updated shot available since September. Another respiratory virus, RSV, also faces low vaccination rates, as only 17% of adults aged 60 and older have received new shots for it.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the CDC has issued a health alert urging doctors to prioritize immunization efforts against flu, COVID-19, and RSV viruses. Meanwhile, the Carolinas are witnessing a rise in respiratory infection cases in emergency rooms, which has led to delays in admitting patients due to the increased influx of cases.

Health officials caution that the situation could worsen in the next four to eight weeks if appropriate measures, such as vaccinations, are not prioritized. With the threat of these viruses looming, it is crucial for individuals to take preventive measures, follow public health guidelines, and ensure they are up to date on their vaccinations to protect themselves and their communities from the spread of respiratory illnesses.

