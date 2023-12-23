Warning: Rising Cases of Respiratory Illnesses After Tragic Flu-Related Death of 4th Grader

Title: North Carolina Mourns as Flu Claims Lives, Including Fourth-Grade Girl

In a tragic turn of events, North Carolina has witnessed an alarming spike in flu-related deaths, with 14 reported cases in 2023 alone. The virus has spared no one, as a fourth-grade girl became the most recent victim of the deadly flu.

Last week, the ECU Health Medical Center recorded a staggering 80-90 positive cases of COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in children. Additionally, they reported over 370 positive flu cases, painting a grim picture of the prevalence of these ailments in the region.

The recent death of nine-year-old Jasmyne Kite has reignited concerns about the seriousness of the flu, COVID-19, and RSV. Jasmyne, who attended Wells Elementary School in Wilson, tragically succumbed to the flu. Her death has prompted her grieving family to set up a GoFundMe page to assist with the funeral expenses.

An autopsy revealed that Jasmyne suffered from viral myocarditis, a severe inflammation of the heart muscle caused by the flu. Her devastated father is now determined to raise awareness about the severity of the flu, particularly its impact on children.

Dr. Richard Simmons, ECU Health’s pediatrician-in-chief, has stressed the dangers of the flu for children, highlighting their young and inexperienced immune systems. He emphasized the importance of taking preventive measures such as social distancing, wearing masks, and practicing good hand hygiene to curb the spread of these illnesses.

RSV, in particular, poses a significant risk to infants due to the distinct anatomy of their airways. This virus can make breathing and coughing even more challenging for them, potentially leading to severe complications.

To support the students of Wells Elementary School during this difficult time, the school will provide counselors and encourages parents to discuss this incident with their children, helping them process the loss.

Jasmyne’s tragic hospitalization on Wednesday and subsequent passing on Monday serve as a reminder that the flu can quickly turn fatal. It is crucial for communities to take these cases seriously and take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones.

As North Carolina mourns the loss of these lives, it is our collective responsibility to raise awareness, amplify important messages about prevention, and support those affected by this devastating outbreak.