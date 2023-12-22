Press Stories – Musk Criticizes Public Markets, Claims Indexing Has Gone Too Far

Title: Elon Musk Criticizes US Financial Markets and Advocates for Changes

In a recent series of remarks, tech entrepreneur Elon Musk expressed his discontent with the current state of US financial markets, criticizing the high regulatory burden faced by publicly traded companies. Musk’s grievances only add to his ongoing war against the pitfalls of public markets, as he believes pressure from shareholders limits efficiency and stokes volatility.

Musk, who previously had trouble with regulators over tweets about Tesla, believes that public companies face immense pressure to avoid bad quarters, often resulting in a loss of long-term vision and strategic decision-making. This sentiment is rooted in his personal experience, as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) fined Musk $20 million for tweets suggesting Tesla was going private.

In his latest attempt to challenge regulatory constraints, Musk has asked the US Supreme Court to invalidate the requirement of clearing future posts with an internal monitor, prompting a nationwide debate about the freedom of expression for public company executives.

Musk prefers to keep his other successful venture, SpaceX, private to foster more appropriate risk-taking and avoid the burden of shareholder pressure. He has repeatedly argued that companies should only go public if absolutely necessary.

During a discussion with leading investor Cathie Wood, Musk highlighted the distortions caused by passive investing, with specific reference to the Jack Bogle-inspired strategy of creating exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track broad market indices. Musk believes that passive investing has “gone too far,” stoking volatility in the stock market and causing significant price distortions.

Despite his criticism, Musk applauded the late Jack Bogle for bringing passive investing into mainstream finance, acknowledging the positive impact it has had on the investment community. It is worth noting that Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF, which has almost zero overlap with the S&P 500, counts Tesla as its second-largest holding, further reinforcing Musk’s influence on the stock market.

Overall, Elon Musk’s recent expressions of discontent with US financial markets underscore his ongoing battle against the regulatory burdens faced by publicly traded companies. As he pushes for change and advocates for more appropriate risk-taking, Musk’s criticisms continue to shape the conversation surrounding the future of public markets.

Word Count: 383 words