A Grammy-winning powerhouse takes the crown on The Masked Singer – Press Stories

Breaking News: Season 10 Finale of The Masked Singer Reveals Surprising Celebrities

In an exhilarating finale last night, The Masked Singer unveiled the identities of the remaining hidden celebrities, leaving America stunned and amazed. Season 10 concluded with a thrilling episode that kept viewers on the edge of their seats until the very end.

The first to bid farewell was Sea Queen, who had graced the stage with her soulful voice throughout the season. As the mask came off, it was none other than the talented singer Macy Gray, known for her hit songs such as “I Try” and “Sweet Baby.”

Next up was Gazelle, unquestionably one of the strongest contenders, who had the audience captivated with their performances. The revelation left fans awe-struck as the charismatic “Pretty Little Liars” star Janel Parrish was unmasked.

As the competition intensified, the anticipation reached its peak for the final reveal. Donut, an unexpected crowd favorite, narrowly missed the crown, securing the runner-up position. Surprisingly, behind the sugary disguise was none other than John Schneider, widely recognized for his role in the 80s hit TV series “The Dukes of Hazzard.”

However, it was Cow who emerged victorious, claiming the prestigious title of Season 10 winner. The thrilling reveal had everyone on their feet as Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Ne-Yo removed the bovine mask, leaving the judges and audience in awe of his vocal prowess.

“The Masked Singer” has once again proven to be one of television’s most exhilarating and entertaining shows. The unique format, combining singing and mystery, has captivated fans week after week. The show has been a massive success for Fox, attracting a loyal following who cannot get enough of this musical guessing game.

For those who may have missed this epic finale, fear not! “The Masked Singer” is available for streaming on Hulu, allowing viewers to catch up on all the incredible performances and shocking reveals from Season 10. So, whether you are a die-hard fan or new to the show, make sure to tune in and witness the magic unfold.

Be prepared to be awestruck as the hidden celebrities of “The Masked Singer” continue to dazzle and surprise in the upcoming seasons, promising more breathtaking vocals and mind-boggling reveals to leave audiences begging for more.