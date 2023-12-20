Psychedelic Assisted Therapy Demonstrates Promising Results in Alleviating Depression among Cancer Patients – Press Stories

New Study Shows Potential Benefits of Psilocybin for Cancer Patients with Major Depression

Results from a recent Phase II clinical trial have revealed promising findings regarding the potential benefits of psilocybin, a hallucinogenic chemical found in certain mushrooms, for individuals struggling with cancer and major depression. The trial suggests that psilocybin-assisted therapy, which combines the use of psilocybin with psychological support from trained therapists, may be safe and effective in treating major depressive disorder.

Psilocybin works by binding to a specific subtype of serotonin receptor in the brain, resulting in alterations to mood, cognition, and perception. Aiming to explore its therapeutic potential, the Phase II trial involved 30 participants who were dealing with both cancer and major depression. Each participant received a single 25 mg dose of synthesized psilocybin in combination with therapy sessions.

After eight weeks of treatment, the results were remarkable. The participants experienced a significant reduction in depression severity scores, with an astounding 80% of them sustaining a positive response to the treatment. Even more striking, half of the participants achieved full remission of their depressive symptoms.

In terms of side effects, the study found that they were generally minimal, consisting mainly of mild issues such as nausea and headaches. Participants also reported positive experiences with the therapy, emphasizing the benefits of being part of a supportive group and engaging in both individual and group therapy sessions.

These findings have significant implications, particularly for cancer patients who often face not only the physical challenges of their illness but also the psychological impact it brings. The combination of psilocybin and therapy could potentially alleviate the burden of major depression in these individuals, providing them with much-needed relief and improving their overall quality of life.

However, it’s important to note that further research is necessary before psilocybin-assisted therapy can be implemented into clinical practice. Larger sample sizes, as well as control groups, will be needed to ensure the reliability and viability of these results.

The results of this Phase II trial were recently published in the prestigious journal Cancer, further highlighting the potential significance of this research. As scientists continue to explore the therapeutic possibilities of psilocybin, there is hope that it could become a valuable tool in the treatment of major depression, particularly for those battling cancer.