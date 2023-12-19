Illuminas Grail Spinoff: Putting an End to the Disastrous Merger Attempt

Illumina, the renowned manufacturer of DNA sequencing machines, has recently revealed its plans to divest Grail, a developer of a multi-cancer screening test. This decision comes after facing objections from regulators in the U.S. and Europe regarding the acquisition of Grail by Illumina in August 2021.

The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals played a crucial role in influencing this divestment. The court declared the merger between Illumina and Grail as anti-competitive, leading Illumina to make the difficult decision to spin off Grail. In compliance with the European Commission’s order, Illumina will either sell Grail to another company or list it on capital markets.

Illumina aims to finalize the terms of this divestment by the end of the second quarter of 2024. This ambitious timeline demonstrates the urgency with which Illumina seeks to rectify the failed merger. The failed merger itself is regarded as one of the most disastrous attempted mergers in biotech history.

Interestingly, Illumina had initially spun out Grail in 2016 as a measure to raise funds. However, in September 2020, they announced plans to re-acquire the company for a staggering $7.1 billion. This decision was met with considerable anticipation and excitement, but ultimately led to regulatory challenges and the eventual divestment.

Illumina’s decision to divest Grail not only demonstrates their commitment to compliance with regulatory orders but also highlights the growing complexities and challenges within the biotech industry. As Illumina navigates this process, the future of Grail remains uncertain, but it is evident that both Illumina and Grail are determined to move forward and find the best possible outcome for the company and patients alike.