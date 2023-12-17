Transform Your Blood Pressure with This One Simple Diet Change – Press Stories

New Study Finds Low-Sodium Diet Can Significantly Lower Blood Pressure

According to a recent study conducted at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, adopting a low-sodium diet can have a significant impact on lowering blood pressure. The research suggests that this dietary change can benefit individuals with or without hypertension, as well as those already taking blood pressure medications.

The study involved 213 participants, aged 50-75, who had both normal and high blood pressures. Among the participants, some were already taking medication to control their high blood pressure. They were randomly assigned to either a high-sodium or low-sodium diet for a week. Those on the high-sodium diet added an extra 2,200 mg of sodium to their usual daily intake, while those on the low-sodium diet were provided with a week’s worth of low-sodium meals, snacks, and beverages containing an average of 500 mg of sodium per day.

After a week on each diet, the participants’ blood pressure was measured. The results showed that nearly 75% of participants experienced a decrease in systolic blood pressure on the low-sodium diet, with an average drop of 7 mm Hg. Remarkably, these reductions in blood pressure were comparable to the effects of common first-line medications for high blood pressure.

The findings from this study suggest that reducing sodium intake could have significant health benefits and support the idea of lowering dietary sodium to manage blood pressure. Furthermore, the research indicates that a low-sodium diet could benefit a wide range of people, including those who are already taking blood pressure-lowering medications.

However, it is important to note that the sensitivity of blood pressure to sodium intake varies from person to person, making it challenging to determine the appropriate amount of sodium in an individual’s diet. This emphasizes the need for personalized dietary plans and consultations with healthcare professionals.

This groundbreaking study was funded by several prestigious organizations, including the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), the National Cancer Institute (NCI), the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS), and the American Heart Association.

These findings highlight the importance of considering dietary sodium intake as a strategy to manage blood pressure, especially among the population where approximately half of all Americans have high blood pressure. By adopting a low-sodium diet, individuals can potentially improve their overall health and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases.