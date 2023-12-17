Latino Democrats openly oppose Bidens concessions in border talks

Prominent Latino Lawmakers Push for Immigration Consideration in Border Security Talks

Prominent Latino lawmakers in Congress have voiced their concerns with the Biden administration over the direction of border security talks. Democratic Senators Alex Padilla of California and Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico have privately questioned why Senate negotiations do not include any meaningful consideration of providing pathways to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.

These influential lawmakers have openly opposed a return to Trump-era policies on border security, arguing that such a move will exacerbate the existing problem. They have criticized Senate Republicans for demanding border policy changes in exchange for Ukraine aid and have accused President Biden of making concessions that undermine the United States’ standing as a country that welcomes immigrants.

However, these discussions have left off the table pro-immigration changes, such as granting permanent legal status to undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children, commonly known as Dreamers. This omission has raised concerns among immigration advocates.

The Biden administration and Senate leaders are working towards reaching a framework for a border deal by Sunday, amid mounting criticism from both Republicans and members of the president’s own party over the handling of border and immigration issues.

Immigration advocates have been rallying opposition to the proposed changes, arguing that they undermine the U.S.’ commitment to accepting people fleeing persecution and do little to deter individuals from making the dangerous journey to the border. The policies under consideration, including the practice of easily sending migrants back to Mexico without allowing them to seek asylum in America, are seen as placing migrants at the mercy of dangerous cartels and could result in a more chaotic and perilous border region.

The concerns raised by prominent Latino lawmakers have also been echoed by notable House Democrats, including Representatives Nanette Barragán and Pramila Jayapal. They have joined their Latino counterparts in criticizing the Biden administration’s concessions on border restrictions.

As the deadline for a border deal approaches, it remains unclear how the inclusion of immigration considerations will be addressed. However, the voices of these lawmakers highlight the importance of a comprehensive and balanced approach to address the complex issues surrounding border security and immigration in the United States.