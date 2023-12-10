Unbelievable Nintendo Switch Deals Available Now – Press Stories

Title: Score Big Savings on Nintendo Switch Holiday Bundles Exclusive to Amazon

The Nintendo Switch console continues to dominate the holiday season as one of the most sought-after gifts. However, finding this popular item on sale throughout December has proven to be a real challenge. Fortunately for gaming enthusiasts, Amazon has come to the rescue with two exclusive holiday bundles for the Nintendo Switch and the recently released Nintendo Switch OLED.

The regular Nintendo Switch bundle, available exclusively on Amazon, includes the highly acclaimed game, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month subscription to Nintendo Online. With this bundle, customers can secure savings of approximately $55 on the game itself, alongside an additional $12 through the online membership.

For gamers looking to take their experience to the next level, the Nintendo Switch OLED bundle is an excellent choice. Priced at the regular retail price, this bundle comes with the thrilling Super Smash Bros Ultimate game and a three-month online membership. With its enhanced features, including a vibrant OLED display, this exclusive bundle on Amazon offers tremendous value for gamers seeking a truly immersive experience.

These holiday bundles provided by Amazon offer an extraordinary opportunity for those keen on purchasing a Nintendo Switch. With the console in high demand and local retailers struggling to keep up with stock, these bundles become even more enticing.

To make the most of these exclusive offers, customers can simply log onto Amazon and add their desired bundle to their cart. As an online retailer, Amazon ensures a hassle-free shopping experience, allowing customers to avoid the frustration of searching through multiple local stores in hopes of finding a Nintendo Switch in stock.

As the holiday season reaches its peak, the availability of the Nintendo Switch console remains scarce. However, Amazon’s holiday bundles provide a silver lining for those eager to join the Nintendo Switch community. With unbeatable savings and exciting game options, these bundles are undoubtedly the best deal in town.

So, if you are still on the hunt for the perfect gift for the gamer in your life, head over to Amazon and take advantage of these extraordinary holiday bundles before stocks run out. Remember, time is of the essence, and these bundles could be gone in an instant. Act fast and secure the ultimate gaming experience with the Nintendo Switch!