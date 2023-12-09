RSV cases on the rise as Minnesota health officials report virus-related death – Press Stories

Title: Surge in RSV Cases during Holiday Season Raises Concerns among Medical Professionals

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has confirmed the first death related to respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) this season, fueling concerns among medical professionals about the rising number of cases, particularly among children. Dr. Liz Placzek of Children’s Minnesota reported treating approximately 20 children with RSV in just one week at her clinic.

RSV is a highly contagious virus that primarily affects the respiratory system, causing symptoms such as difficulty breathing, coughing, and congestion. MDH data has revealed a sharp increase in RSV-related hospitalizations in Minnesota, with children aged 4 and younger being admitted at the highest rate.

The surge in RSV cases is occurring between Thanksgiving and Christmas, which is exacerbating the situation as families plan holiday gatherings. Experts speculate that increased exposure and close contact with others during this time may contribute to the spike in cases.

To combat the spread of RSV, health officials have made efforts to offer preventive measures. This year, an RSV vaccine is available for expecting mothers between 32 and 36 weeks pregnant, offering them some protection against the virus. Additionally, a monoclonal antibody shot is available for babies. However, the limited supply of the monoclonal shot has posed challenges in ensuring it reaches those who need it.

With only about 5,000 doses of the RSV shot administered to Minnesota children thus far, MDH officials emphasize the importance of pregnant mothers receiving the readily available vaccine. This can potentially reduce the severity of symptoms if they contract the virus and also help protect their infants.

Parents and caregivers are advised to be vigilant of potential RSV symptoms in children, especially during this surge. Medical professionals recommend seeking immediate medical attention if symptoms worsen or if infants or young children exhibit signs of breathing difficulty.

As the surge in RSV cases continues to grip Minnesota, it is essential for individuals and families to prioritize preventive measures such as regular handwashing, avoiding close contact with infected individuals, and adhering to proper respiratory etiquette.

Note: The word count of the article is 332 words.