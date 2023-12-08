Read the Latest Press Stories: AI-Fueled AMD Leads Four Tech Giants Into Buy Zones; Jobs Report Due

Title: Dow Jones and Tech Giants Surge Ahead as Job Report Awaited

Dow Jones futures, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures, maintained stability overnight as investors eagerly awaited the release of the November jobs report on Friday morning. The market had a strong focus on earnings results, particularly from companies like Broadcom, Lululemon, and Smartsheet.

The tech sector made significant gains, with Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Google parent company Alphabet (GOOGL) rising after their recent artificial intelligence announcements. This put them in direct competition with industry leaders Nvidia and Microsoft.

In addition, megacap companies such as Apple, Amazon, and Meta Platforms reclaimed their buy points, contributing to a rebound in the stock market on Thursday, primarily fueled by big-cap tech companies.

The major indexes were inching closer to their 52-week highs, indicating a positive market sentiment. Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury yield saw a slight increase, reaching 4.16%.

Crude oil futures also experienced a surge of over 1%, reflecting positive trends in the energy market. However, all eyes were on the upcoming November jobs report, set to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Experts predicted that the report could have a significant impact on Dow Jones futures and Treasury yields.

Among the earnings reports, Broadcom exceeded fiscal Q4 estimates, while offering positive guidance for fiscal 2024. On the other hand, Lululemon’s earnings surpassed expectations, but the company’s holiday-quarter profit and sales guidance fell below consensus. Smartsheet outperformed forecasts, while Guidewire Software met expectations but provided lower guidance on current-quarter revenue.

Economists projected a rise of 180,000 in November nonfarm payrolls, with the jobless rate expected to remain at 3.9%. This anticipation further added to the market’s excitement.

Tech stocks were also in the spotlight, with AMD experiencing a surge in its stock following its AI chip announcement. Google’s new AI model, Gemini, boosted share prices and Apple, Amazon, and Meta Platforms also saw gains.

Analysts commended AMD’s AI chip, and big names like Microsoft, Meta Platforms, and OpenAI were quick to commit to purchasing AMD’s AI accelerator. Nvidia’s stock bounced back from its 50-day line, while Google approached a cup-with-handle buy point. Microsoft also experienced a stock increase, moving positively from the 21-day line and approaching a cup-base buy point. Tesla’s stock also recovered from its 50-day line.

Investors are being advised to closely monitor the market direction, stay informed about emerging setups, and keep a close eye on stock market updates. With the impending job report release, there is anticipation that market dynamics may experience significant shifts.