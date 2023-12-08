100-day cough: Alarming 250% Increase in Highly Contagious Infection Causing Fractured Ribs – Press Stories

Title: Surge in Whooping Cough Cases Raises Concerns among Health Officials in the UK

Health officials in the UK are sounding the alarm as cases of whooping cough, also known as pertussis, have seen a staggering surge of 250% this year. Reporting an alarming increase in numbers, the period between July and November alone witnessed 716 cases, a three-fold rise compared to the same period last year.

This sharp uptick in infections comes as a stark contrast to the lower incidence rates observed during the COVID-19 pandemic, which were believed to be a result of social distancing and lockdown measures. However, the recent rise in cases suggests that there may be other contributing factors at play.

Experts are drawing attention to the missed vaccination appointments during the pandemic, speculating that they could be one of the key drivers for this resurgence. Vaccination, especially during pregnancy, is considered crucial in preventing severe illness, as antibodies from vaccinated mothers can protect their babies until they are old enough to receive their own vaccines.

Whooping cough is a highly contagious respiratory disease that poses a significant threat, particularly to infants and children. The symptoms include relentless coughing, difficulty breathing, vomiting, and the distinct “whooping” sound, which gives the disease its name.

The National Health Service (NHS) underscores that whooping cough is easily preventable through vaccination. However, uptake rates for the pertussis vaccine in the UK have reached their lowest level in seven years, with just 61.5% coverage in 2022.

Health officials are urging parents to seek immediate medical attention if their child or they themselves develop symptoms or if a cough persists for more than three weeks and worsens. Prompt treatment is crucial, especially for infants under six months old, who may require hospitalization in severe cases.

Antibiotics are typically prescribed within three weeks of infection to combat the illness and prevent its spread. However, it is important to note that beyond this period, whooping cough patients are no longer contagious and do not need antibiotics.

As health officials grapple with the concerning rise in cases, the UK’s healthcare system is under pressure to reinforce vaccination campaigns and ensure public awareness about the importance of immunization. Only through proactive measures can the country hope to curb the surge in whooping cough cases and protect vulnerable populations, especially infants and children, from this highly contagious disease.

