Live a Little this Holiday Season – Press Stories

Practical Tips for a Healthy Holiday Season, According to Dr. Katelin Mirkin

With the holiday season just around the corner, many people are starting to worry about their eating habits and potential weight gain. However, according to Dr. Katelin Mirkin, a renowned nutritionist and health expert, completely abstaining from holiday foods isn’t always realistic or even necessary.

Dr. Mirkin advises that instead of denying yourself the joys of festive feasts, practicing moderation and portion control is a more sustainable approach. She emphasizes the importance of being realistic about our body goals and focusing on optimizing our overall well-being, rather than striving for unattainable perfection.

One of the key recommendations from Dr. Mirkin is to start making small changes and slowly incorporate exercise into our daily routines. She suggests starting with basic changes like cutting out sugary drinks or adding more vegetables to our meals. These simple adjustments can make a significant difference in our overall health and help us maintain a balanced weight.

While some individuals may consider surgical weight-loss options as a quick fix, Dr. Mirkin cautions against such decisions. She believes that these options should be the last resort and only considered after other lifestyle modifications have failed. Consulting a doctor is crucial before pursuing alternative weight-loss methods like MedSpas or fad diets, as they may not be suitable or safe for everyone.

Dr. Mirkin emphasizes the importance of finding a balanced approach to our holiday indulgences. She suggests that it’s perfectly acceptable to enjoy seasonal treats and rich foods in moderation, as long as we are mindful of portion sizes and overall calorie intake. By adopting an approach focused on long-term health rather than short-term fixes, we can enjoy the holiday season guilt-free and without compromising our well-being.

In conclusion, Dr. Katelin Mirkin offers practical advice on navigating the holiday season without completely giving up on indulgent foods. She recommends practicing moderation and portion control, making small changes to our daily routines, and focusing on optimizing our overall health. Before considering surgical options or alternative weight-loss methods, it is crucial to consult with a healthcare professional. By adopting these realistic guidelines, we can enjoy a balanced and healthy holiday season.