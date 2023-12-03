Title: Sergey Lavrov’s Controversial Presence at OSCE Conference Raises Tensions

Sergey Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Minister, recently attended the annual ministerial conference of the Organization for Security and Cooperation (OSCE) in Skopje. However, his presence caused friction and led to a boycott by some members of the organization. Lavrov, unperturbed by concerns and criticisms, continued to voice Russian complaints about the West and make false accusations against Ukraine.

During the conference, Lavrov took aim at the OSCE itself, labeling it as an appendage of NATO and the European Union. He also questioned the organization’s relevance. Lavrov’s primary intention was to demonstrate that Russia is not isolated and to maintain competition between Ukraine and Russia for support from Global South countries.

In an effort to strengthen Russia’s agenda, Lavrov held bilateral meetings with foreign ministers from Hungary, Kazakhstan, and Armenia, signaling their continued interest in cooperating with Russia. However, it was notable that only a few ministers were present during Lavrov’s speech. Some OSCE members, mindful of Russia’s imperial war against Ukraine, remain cautious about provoking further tensions.

Despite mixed reactions to Lavrov’s visit, he managed to fulfill his main objectives, which included delivering a speech, hosting a press conference, and meeting with friendly colleagues. As the conference progressed, the OSCE members unanimously appointed Malta as the new chair of the organization. Additionally, they agreed to extend the mandates of top positions. However, the organization still faces a significant challenge of lacking a budget.

While the OSCE may be overlooked in the current European security debate, its importance in future bridge-building between Russia and the West cannot be disregarded. Amid the strained relations, the organization continues to offer a platform for dialogue and cooperation.

In conclusion, Sergey Lavrov’s attendance at the OSCE conference in Skopje sparked controversies and tensions among the members. Lavrov’s statements criticizing the OSCE itself, along with his attempts to secure support from other nations, were met with mixed reactions. Nevertheless, the conference resulted in the appointment of Malta as the new chair of the organization and the extension of top positions’ mandates. The OSCE, despite its current challenges, remains a vital channel for potential reconciliation between Russia and the West.