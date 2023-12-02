Israels Procurement of Oshkosh Tactical Vehicles Extends Production Duration – Defense News

Israel’s New Order of Oshkosh Defense JLTVs Ensures Production Line Stays Open Until 2025

In a recent development, Oshkosh Defense announced that Israel has placed a new order for Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs), ensuring that the company’s production line will remain active until 2025. This comes as a surprise since Oshkosh had originally planned to close its JLTV production line by the end of 2024.

The decision to extend production was made after the Israeli Ministry of Defense placed two JLTV orders. The first order consists of 75 vehicles through a foreign military sale, while the second order involves “dozens more” through a direct commercial sale. Although the exact number of vehicles included in the commercial sale remains undisclosed, it is expected to significantly contribute to Oshkosh’s production line.

Oshkosh’s successful bid for the JLTV contract is noteworthy, as it beat out tough competition from both AM General and Lockheed Martin in 2015. The company’s longstanding partnership with the Israeli Ministry of Defense played a crucial role in securing this recent order, demonstrating their commitment and reliability.

This latest order from Israel is not the only boost to Oshkosh’s JLTV production line. The company has also received orders from various other nations, including Mongolia, Romania, North Macedonia, Slovenia, and Slovakia. These additional orders underscore the global demand for the high-performance JLTVs.

Furthermore, Oshkosh has expanded its customer base with foreign countries such as Montenegro, Brazil, Lithuania, and Belgium also placing orders for their JLTVs.

The JLTV’s popularity can be attributed to its superior capabilities and advanced features. Not only does it provide enhanced mobility and protection, but it also delivers increased performance on all types of terrain. This versatility, coupled with its exceptional reliability, has made the JLTV the go-to choice for military forces worldwide.

With the new order from Israel and an ever-increasing customer base, Oshkosh Defense is now set to continue its JLTV production until 2025. This extension not only secures jobs and stability for the company but also highlights the trust and confidence that global defense organizations have in Oshkosh’s products.

As Oshkosh continues to meet the demands of its expanding customer base, its JLTVs will undoubtedly play a critical role in ensuring the safety and effectiveness of military operations around the world for years to come.