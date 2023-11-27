Press Stories: Cyber Monday 2023 – 65 Best Walmart Deals Available Now

Title: Walmart Cyber Monday 2023 Sale: Huge Savings on Home Essentials and More

Walmart, the popular retail giant, has launched its Cyber Monday 2023 sale, offering massive discounts on a wide range of products, including home essentials, electronics, kitchen appliances, and more. The sale, which started on November 27, is expected to continue throughout the day, with new deals being released periodically.

One of the standout offers is the Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer, which is now available at a 29% discount. This versatile appliance has received accolades from experts, positioning it as one of the best air fryers on the market. With its rapid cooking technology, it ensures delicious, crispy meals in no time.

In the realm of home entertainment, the LG C2 Series 65-Inch Class OLED evo Smart TV has caught the attention of shoppers. With a 12% discount, this television is highly rated for its outstanding picture quality and sleek design. It is an excellent addition to any home theater setup.

For those with a sweet tooth, the Ninja Creami ice cream maker is a must-have. With a 26% discount, this innovative device offers ease of use and customization options, allowing users to create their favorite frozen treats.

Crocs Unisex Baya Clog Sandals are also part of Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale, with a staggering 50% off. These highly comfortable and adjustable sandals come highly recommended for their durability and style, making them perfect for everyday wear.

Home cooks can take advantage of the Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 12-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set, priced at just $129. With its high-quality construction and affordable price tag, this cookware set offers a fantastic option for those who love experimenting in the kitchen.

Beyond these spotlight deals, Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale covers a wide array of products, including TVs, kitchen appliances, tech gadgets, furniture, toys, mattresses, and more. Shoppers can enjoy significant savings across various categories with just a click.

While Walmart+ members received early access to the sale, the general public can now take advantage of the discounts. A Walmart+ membership, priced at $12.95 per month or $98 billed annually, offers additional perks such as free same-day delivery and exclusive deals.

With the sale set to end on Cyber Monday, November 27, shoppers are encouraged to keep an eye out for new deals throughout the day. Walmart’s Cyber Monday 2023 sale promises to be a one-stop-shop for those looking to score amazing discounts on home essentials and more.