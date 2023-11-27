China Initiates Criminal Investigation into Insolvent Shadow Bank

Title: Chinese Financial Conglomerate Zhongzhi Group Under Criminal Investigation

Beijing, China – Zhongzhi Enterprise Group, one of China’s largest privately-owned financial conglomerates, is currently facing a criminal investigation at the center of the financial world’s attention. The Beijing police have launched a probe into the wealth management unit of Zhongzhi following the company’s declaration of severe insolvency.

The police suspect Zhongzhi of engaging in “illegal crimes” and have taken “mandatory criminal measures” against several suspects associated with the conglomerate. This move comes as a blow to the company, which controls nearly a dozen asset and wealth management firms and is burdened by total liabilities of up to 460 billion yuan ($65 billion) against assets of 200 billion yuan.

Zhongzhi experienced a major setback owing to its close ties with the struggling real estate sector in China, which has been plagued with a prolonged downturn and cash crunch since 2020. The death of Zhongzhi’s founder in 2021 and the subsequent resignations of senior executives have resulted in ineffective internal management, adding to the conglomerate’s existing financial troubles.

Being part of China’s “shadow banking” industry, Zhongzhi’s financial instability has raised concerns among participants in the country’s finance sector. These concerns first surfaced when a trust partially owned by Zhongzhi failed to make timely payments to investors, causing outrage and triggering public protests.

Amidst the demonstrations, investors voiced their demands for payment of investment products issued by Zhongzhi, with at least three listed companies among those affected. The investigation into the conglomerate and its subsequent insolvency have shed light on the potential spillover effects of China’s property market decline on its financial industry.

The developments surrounding Zhongzhi Group highlight the vulnerability of China’s financial sector to the current property market turmoil. As this investigation progresses, industry experts and market participants will closely monitor further developments and the possible repercussions on the financial landscape.

As China grapples with the economic consequences of a declining real estate market, the country’s authorities are likely to adopt more stringent measures to mitigate risks and prevent similar incidents in the future. Time will tell how Zhongzhi Group’s situation unfolds and how the Chinese financial industry adapts to these challenging circumstances.