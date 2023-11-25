Unlocking the Benefits of Weekend-only Exercise: A Study Reveals Comparable Results to Weekday Workouts

New Study Finds Weekend Workouts Can Provide Similar Cardiovascular Benefits as Daily Exercise

Recent research has revealed that working out for a minimum of 150 minutes over the weekend can offer similar cardiovascular benefits as spreading the same amount of exercise throughout the week. This groundbreaking study, published in JAMA, followed nearly 90,000 individuals and concluded that condensed moderate to vigorous physical activity on one or two days a week can be just as effective as daily workouts.

Led by Dr. Shaan Khurshid, a renowned cardiologist at Massachusetts General Hospital, the study emphasizes that the method of exercise is not as crucial as meeting the recommended amount. The findings provide hope for individuals with busy schedules during the week, who may only have time to exercise on weekends.

Moreover, the research also sheds light on the positive impact of weekend exercise on mental well-being. It offers an opportunity for individuals to socialize while reaping the benefits of physical activity. This aspect becomes especially relevant as the days get shorter and darker sooner, making it more challenging to engage in outdoor activities during the week.

The study also aligns with previous research suggesting that frequent movement throughout the day, even if less intense, can yield health benefits. Particularly for those who sit for prolonged hours during work, incorporating quick strolls every half-hour can counteract some of the detrimental effects of sedentary behavior. Sitting for extended periods can elevate the risk of various health conditions, and this simple strategy can mitigate such risks.

Overall, the findings of this study offer a glimmer of hope for individuals with limited exercise opportunities during the week. It reassures them that dedicating time on the weekends can still lead to considerable cardiovascular benefits. Additionally, the research highlights the significance of incorporating movement into daily routines, even in smaller doses, for a healthier lifestyle.

