Instagrams Latest Update: Public Reels Can Now Be Downloaded by Any User

Instagram, the popular social media platform, has introduced a new feature that allows users from around the world to download public Reels directly to their devices. Previously, Reels could only be saved within the Instagram app for later viewing, but now users have the option to download and access them offline.

When a Reel is downloaded, it will bear an Instagram watermark along with the account name, similar to how TikTok videos are marked. This helps to maintain the originality and integrity of the content while making it clear that it originated on Instagram. To save a Reel, users can simply tap on the share button and select the download option.

However, account holders have the power to control whether their Reels can be downloaded or not. By going to Settings > Privacy > Reels and Remix, users can toggle off the “Allow people to download your Reels” option, disabling the download feature for their own content.

An important thing to note is that downloaded Reels that use licensed audio clips will not have any audio. Only Reels with original audio tracks will retain their sound in the downloaded clip. This ensures compliance with copyright laws and protects the rights of audio creators.

This feature was initially introduced for users based in the United States back in June, and now, Instagram has decided to roll it out globally. This move by Instagram demonstrates their commitment to enhancing user experience and keeping up with the latest trends in social media.

It is worth mentioning that Instagram is not the only platform to implement restrictions on downloaded content. In 2021, they began stopping the recommendation of videos with TikTok watermarks. Similarly, in August 2022, YouTube started embedding a logo-based watermark on downloaded Shorts to discourage cross-platform sharing.

Overall, Instagram’s decision to enable global downloading of Reels reflects their efforts to stay relevant and adapt to the changing needs and preferences of its user base. By allowing users to easily access and save content, Instagram continues to solidify its position as a frontrunner in the social media landscape.