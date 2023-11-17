Finland to Close Border Crossings in Response to Russian Migrant Malice

Title: Finland Closes Border Crossings with Russia Amid Surge in Undocumented Migrants

In a swift response to a recent surge in undocumented migrants attempting to enter the country, Finland announced the closure of half of its border crossings with Russia until mid-February. This move aims to clamp down on the increasing number of asylum seekers and streamline the processing of applications.

The majority of migrants attempting to cross the border are identified as Iraqis, Syrians, Turks, and Somalis. Interestingly, they have been using brand-new bicycles due to the restriction on walking across the border. Finnish authorities have accused Russia of actively encouraging and organizing the migrants, further complicating the situation.

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo assured citizens that authorities are taking immediate action in response to the growing influx of migrants. He emphasized the utilization of tools provided by the Border Guard Act to address the issue effectively. The government remains ready to implement even stronger measures if necessary, underlining their commitment to protect Finland’s borders.

The Finnish defense minister labeled the surge in migrant numbers as a “hybrid warfare” tactic employed by Russia. There are concerns that these actions could be a retaliatory move following Finland’s recent decision to join NATO. President Sauli Niinistö expressed his disappointment, describing Russia’s actions as “malice” motivated by geopolitical tensions.

This is not the first time that Finland has faced a challenge in managing its border with Russia. In 2016, nearly 1,000 migrants arrived at an Arctic border post, believed to have been facilitated by Russian authorities. To enhance border security, plans are underway to construct a 200-kilometer fence equipped with advanced electronic surveillance systems.

The closure of the border crossings and the centralization of asylum applications at two alternative locations will provide Finnish authorities with a better framework to manage the immigration situation. Finland’s decisive actions aim to safeguard its borders, protect its citizens, and ensure the fair processing of asylum applications.

As the situation unfolds, the Finnish government maintains a proactive stance, ready to adapt and implement additional measures as necessary. The border closures signify the country’s commitment to maintaining order and security while managing the challenges presented by the ongoing migration flow.