Recommendation: Routine Use of Mpox Vaccine for High-Risk Individuals

Title: CDC Advisory Panel Recommends Jynneos Vaccine for High-Risk Groups in Mpox Prevention Efforts

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advisory panel, known as the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), has unanimously voted in favor of recommending two doses of the Jynneos vaccine for men who have sex with men and individuals at high risk of mpox infection. This development follows the CDC’s previous guidance regarding the vaccination of high-risk individuals during the recent mpox outbreak in the United States.

The panel’s recommendations will now require approval from CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen before they can be implemented nationwide. The use of the Jynneos vaccine has shown promising results in preventing mpox, which is a highly contagious viral infection. In the 2022-2023 outbreak, over 31,000 Americans were diagnosed with mpox, resulting in 55 deaths as per the CDC data, with the majority of those infected being gay men.

Individuals who are considered at high risk of catching mpox include gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men, transgender and non-binary individuals who have recently been diagnosed with a sexually transmitted disease, those with multiple sex partners, and those who engage in sexual activities at commercial venues or large public events in areas with known mpox spread. Additionally, individuals with sexual partners who possess these risk factors are also considered high risk.

According to the CDC, more than 2 million people in the United States are eligible for vaccination against mpox under the new recommendations. However, the vaccination rate is significantly lower, with only approximately 23% of eligible individuals having received the recommended two doses of Jynneos. This emphasizes the need for increased awareness and access to the vaccine among high-risk groups.

Bavarian Nordic, the manufacturer of Jynneos, plans to launch the vaccine commercially in the US during the first half of 2024. This development is expected to bolster efforts in preventing future mpox outbreaks and further protect vulnerable populations.

The ACIP’s unanimous vote in favor of recommending the Jynneos vaccine for high-risk groups reflects the importance of proactive measures in combating infectious diseases. The potential approval of the recommendations by CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen will mark a significant step forward in mpox prevention efforts, ultimately saving lives and reducing the impact of future outbreaks.