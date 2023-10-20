Window Seat Priority Boarding: Exciting News for United Airlines Passengers – NPR

United Airlines Introduces New Boarding Policy for Faster Travel

In an effort to streamline the boarding process and improve overall efficiency, United Airlines announced a new boarding policy set to take effect on October 26. This innovative approach aims to reduce boarding time by up to two minutes, enhancing the travel experience for passengers.

The key change under the new policy is that basic economy ticket holders will now be grouped and boarded based on their seat location. Window seat passengers will be the first to board, followed by those assigned to the middle seats, and then finally, those in aisle seats. This strategic arrangement ensures a smoother flow of passengers and luggage throughout the plane.

To maintain fairness and accommodate passengers with specific needs, pre-boarding groups will not be affected by the new policy. These include unaccompanied minors, individuals with disabilities, families with small children, and active-duty military members. Additionally, boarding groups one through three will remain unchanged.

Under the revised system, group four will be reserved for passengers with middle seats, while group five will exclusively include those with aisle seats. By allocating these groups based on seat location, United Airlines aims to optimize the boarding process and minimize any potential delays.

The new policy will apply to domestic flights within the United States, as well as flights from the U.S. to various Caribbean destinations, Canada, and selected Central and South American cities. This allows United Airlines passengers traveling to these destinations to experience the benefits of a more efficient boarding process.

United Airlines conducted comprehensive tests at five major airports, which revealed positive results. The revised boarding process, known as WILMA (Window, Middle, Aisle), proved faster than the previous method. With the implementation of this new policy, United Airlines anticipates a significant improvement in boarding times, ensuring a smoother and more enjoyable travel experience for passengers.

This change comes in response to United Airlines’ observation of increased boarding times by up to two minutes since 2019. By identifying and addressing this issue, the airline continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing efficient and customer-focused services.

As travelers eagerly await the October 26 rollout, United Airlines looks forward to witnessing the positive impact of this new boarding policy firsthand. The dedication to improving efficiency reflects the airline’s ongoing efforts to enhance the overall travel experience for its passengers.