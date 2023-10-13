Bonkers Finish as Houston Responds to West Virginia Comeback with Tipped Hail Mary

Houston Secures Thrilling Comeback Victory in Big 12 Conference Debut

In a heart-stopping game that kept fans on the edge of their seats until the very last second, the Houston Cougars secured their first-ever Big 12 conference win with a wild comeback against the West Virginia Mountaineers. The final score of 41-39 reflected the rollercoaster ride of emotions experienced by both teams and their supporters.

With less than four minutes left on the clock, West Virginia led 35-24, confidently on their way to victory. However, Houston refused to give up and mounted a remarkable comeback. The Cougars’ offensive prowess was on full display as they scored a touchdown and successfully converted a two-point play, cutting the Mountaineers’ lead to a nerve-wracking five points.

With just 12 seconds remaining in the game, West Virginia fans were already celebrating what seemed like an insurmountable win. The Mountaineers had managed to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, taking a 39-35 lead. However, fate had other plans in store.

In a twist of events, Houston was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct after West Virginia’s late touchdown. This pushed the ensuing kickoff back, giving the Cougars a glimmer of hope in their quest for an upset victory.

Showing a calm and composed demeanor, Houston’s quarterback Donovan Smith led his team to midfield, thanks to an 8-yard pass to Dalton Carnes. With time against them, Smith took a leap of faith and unleashed a Hail Mary pass into the end zone as the clock ticked to zero. The ball was batted away but, incredibly, it landed in the hands of Stephon Johnson for the game-winning touchdown.

The heroics displayed by Smith and Johnson will go down in Houston football history. Smith finished the game with an impressive 21-of-27 passing for 253 yards and four touchdowns, while Johnson contributed four catches for 96 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

This win holds tremendous significance for the Cougars as it marks their first conference triumph as a member of the prestigious Big 12. Cougars’ head coach, Dana Holgorsen, praised his team’s resilience and determination, highlighting the importance of their historic victory in their debut season in the conference.

As this unforgettable game came to an end, Houston fans erupted in jubilation, savoring every moment of their team’s stunning comeback. The Cougars have announced their arrival in the Big 12 in spectacular fashion and have set the tone for what promises to be an exhilarating season ahead.