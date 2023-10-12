Week 6 NFL Picks: Chiefs Extend Winning Streak over Broncos; 49ers and Eagles Maintain Undefeated Record

Title: Commanders Struggle with Major Problem Areas as Falcons Gain Momentum

In a surprising turn of events, the Commanders, who had extra time to prepare, are facing major challenges following their unexpected loss against the winless Bears team. With quarterback Sam Howell being sacked and hit more frequently compared to any other quarterback this season, it has become difficult for him to find his rhythm on the field.

Adding to their woes, Washington’s defense, despite being packed with talent, has failed to live up to expectations. Allowing their opponents to score at least 30 points in their last four games, the team has been dubbed as a paper tiger for its inability to halt the opposition’s offense.

On the flip side, the Falcons have been steadily improving under the leadership of quarterback Desmond Ridder. Ridder has been successful in involving playmakers Kyle Pitts and Drake London, helping the team surpass 300 passing yards in their recent game. Additionally, Atlanta’s defense has been impressive, ranking in the top 10 in scoring, total defense, and third-down defense.

The diverging paths of both teams have become evident, with the Commanders struggling while the Falcons show signs of improvement. This contrasting trend sets the stage for an intriguing matchup.

Moreover, Ridder’s remarkable undefeated record of 5-0 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium adds to the potential advantage for the Falcons in the upcoming game against the Commanders.

As the Commanders continue to grapple with their problem areas, including Howell’s lack of protection and the defense’s inability to contain opposing teams, the Falcons appear to be capitalizing on their strengths. With Ridder’s consistent performance and a formidable defensive line, Atlanta is poised to maintain their promising trajectory.

Fans and analysts alike eagerly await the showdown between these two teams, as the Commanders strive to overcome their difficulties and the Falcons aim to extend their upward momentum.

In conclusion, the Commanders’ struggles and the Falcons’ rise present an enticing narrative for football enthusiasts. With both teams heading in different directions, the upcoming game promises to be a battle worth watching, especially with Atlanta’s home-field advantage and impressive defensive performance.