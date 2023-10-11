Ancient Structure Unearthed by Archaeologists Discovered to be Built Much Earlier Than Previously Thought – Press Stories

Archaeologists recently made a groundbreaking discovery near Kalambo Falls in modern-day Zambia, unearthing what is believed to be the oldest representation of wooden construction ever found. The structure dates back a stunning 476,000 years, predating the appearance of Homo Sapiens in Africa.

The excavation brought to light remarkably well-preserved materials, providing valuable insights into early human technological capabilities. Evidence of stone tools used to cut the wood was also found, challenging existing beliefs that the use of wood during this time period was limited to making simple tools or starting fires.

The preservation of the ancient wood is a rarity in the archaeological world since wood typically rots away over time. However, thanks to the use of optically stimulated luminescence (OSL) dating methods, researchers were able to determine the age of the materials. These materials had been excavated in the 1960s but were previously undated.

The discovery has challenged the prevailing notion that early humans were primarily nomadic. Instead, it suggests that the builders of the wooden structure at Kalambo Falls may have led a semi-permanent lifestyle due to the availability of food and water in the area.

The builders of the structure are believed to be Homo Heidelbergensis, an ancient subspecies of archaic humans that flourished during the Middle Pleistocene. These findings have prompted a reevaluation of early human capabilities, with researchers suggesting that early humans displayed intelligence, imagination, and skills that enabled them to create something new and innovative.

The research team is eager to continue exploring the area for additional discoveries that could further challenge our understanding of early human behavior. These remarkable findings have the potential to reshape our understanding of ancient civilizations and their ability to manipulate their environment creatively.

