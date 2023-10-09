Teen Depression Soared Amidst the Pandemic, Revealing Racial Disparities in Treatment

Title: Prevalence of Major Depressive Disorder Among Adolescents Doubled, Highlighting Inequities in Mental Health Treatment

Subtitle: A recent study reveals significant disparities in rates and access to care among different racial and ethnic groups.

According to a new study published today, the prevalence of major depressive disorder among adolescents has nearly doubled in recent years. The study, based on a nationally representative sample of 10,700 adolescents, reveals that rates rose to 15.8 percent in 2019 from 8.1 percent in 2009.

The Covid-19 pandemic further exacerbated this troubling trend, impacting adolescents’ mental health due to factors such as isolation, uncertainty, loneliness, and fear of illness. However, the study highlights significant differences in rates across racial and ethnic groups.

In terms of race and ethnicity, the study found that Black adolescents, Asian adolescents, and white adolescents reported symptoms of major depressive disorder at rates of 14.5 percent, 14.6 percent, and 20 percent, respectively. Latino adolescents had the highest reported rate, reaching approximately 23 percent.

Even though racial and ethnic minorities showed higher rates of major depressive disorder, they had lower rates of treatment compared to their white peers. Only 21 percent of mixed-race adolescents and 29 percent of Latino adolescents received treatment, while nearly half of white adolescents had access to mental health care. Treatment rates for Asian and Black adolescents fell in between, highlighting disparities in access to mental health treatment for adolescents from these minority communities.

The findings align with previous research, which also indicated that adolescents from racial and ethnic minorities, particularly those in lower-income communities, have fewer treatment options compared to their white counterparts. These disparities in mental health treatment access raise concerns about equity and the urgent need for targeted efforts to address this issue.

The authors of the study emphasize the importance of policymakers addressing the inequities in mental health treatment, particularly for marginalized populations. They contend that targeted efforts are necessary to ensure timely access to high-quality care for all adolescents, regardless of their race or ethnicity.

This study shed light on the rising prevalence of major depressive disorder among adolescents and highlighted the disparities in access to mental health treatment. As we continue to navigate the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, it is crucial that policymakers take immediate action to address these inequities and provide comprehensive support to all adolescents in need of mental health care.