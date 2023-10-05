Dark Tea Can Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk by 28%: Press Stories

Regular tea consumption has been linked to better blood glucose control, according to a study conducted in China. The research involved 1,923 participants, with 1,000 of them being habitual tea drinkers who consumed various types of tea without milk or sugar.

The objective of the study was to explore the connection between the frequency and type of tea consumption and glucose excretion in urine. The results showed that individuals who drank tea every day had higher levels of glucose excretion in their urine, indicating improved blood glucose control and reduced insulin resistance.

Furthermore, the study found that tea drinkers had a 15% lower risk for prediabetes and a 28% reduced risk for type 2 diabetes compared to non-tea drinkers. The beneficial effects were particularly significant among those who preferred dark tea, which undergoes a fermentation process involving microorganisms.

The researchers theorize that habitual tea consumption, especially of dark tea, could potentially mitigate the risk of developing prediabetes and diabetes. However, it’s important to note that the study’s findings are observational and cannot prove a cause-effect relationship.

One possible explanation for the positive effects of dark tea on blood glucose control is the presence of bioactive compounds. These compounds may have a similar effect to sodium-glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors, a class of anti-diabetic drugs.

To further investigate these findings, the research group plans to conduct a double-blind, randomized trial comparing the effects of fermented tea and black tea on glycemic control in individuals with type 2 diabetes. If the results are confirmed in larger populations, dark tea could potentially be considered as a natural supplement for those at risk or with established type 2 diabetes.

In conclusion, a study conducted in China has revealed that regular tea consumption, particularly of dark tea, may contribute to better blood glucose control and a reduced risk of prediabetes and type 2 diabetes. While the findings are promising, further research is needed to establish a definitive cause-effect relationship and explore the potential use of dark tea as a natural supplement for diabetes management.