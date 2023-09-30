Press Stories: Court Orders Subway Franchise Owners to Pay Workers Nearly $1M and Take Action Against Their Stores

Headline: Federal Court Orders Subway Franchise Owners to Pay $1 Million in Damages and Back Pay to Employees in Violation of Labor Laws

In a groundbreaking ruling, a federal court has ordered the owners of 14 Subway locations near San Francisco to compensate their employees nearly $1 million in damages and back pay. The decision comes after a series of egregious violations of federal labor laws were uncovered.

The owners of these Subway franchises were found guilty of directing children as young as 14 to operate dangerous machinery, flouting regulations regarding work hours for minors. These actions clearly violated the laws put in place to protect young workers and ensure their safety.

The employees affected by this blatant disregard for labor standards faced a range of challenges. Not only were they not paid regularly, but hundreds of bad checks were issued to them. Adding insult to injury, the tips left by customers were unlawfully kept by the owners. This double blow left the workers struggling to make ends meet and exacerbated their financial hardships.

The violations did not stop there, as the owners also allegedly coerced employees to prevent them from cooperating with the investigation led by the Labor Department. Hamza Ayesh, an associate involved in managing the franchises, was implicated in both coercing employees and threatening an employee who had voiced concerns about receiving a bad check.

While the owners’ lawyer has admitted to the issuance of bad checks and violations of labor standards, they firmly deny the allegations of employee coercion and threats. Nevertheless, the court has made it clear that the owners are responsible for their actions and must be held accountable.

However, there is a concern that the owners may not have the financial means to pay the agreed sum of money. Their lawyer argues that they are unlikely to meet their obligations as per the settlement agreement. This potential hurdle raises doubts about whether the affected employees will receive the full amount they are rightfully owed.

This case highlights the importance of enforcing labor laws and protecting the rights of workers. It serves as a reminder that businesses must prioritize the well-being and fair treatment of their employees. As this story develops, it remains to be seen if the owners will be able to fulfill their financial obligations and provide the victims with the restitution they deserve. Press Stories will continue to closely monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available.

