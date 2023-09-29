Italy Puts the Brakes on 11th-hour Migration Compromise

Title: Italy Delays Decision on EU Migration Reform, Casting Doubt on Timely Agreement

Italy has recently postponed making a crucial decision on EU migration reform, dashing hopes of reaching a deal by the end of the day. This setback could potentially disrupt the timeline to sign off on an agreement, casting uncertainty on the future of EU asylum policy reform before the European elections in June.

Ylva Johansson, the EU home affairs chief, reassured the public that an agreement will be reached in the coming days. Spain, the current holder of the rotating presidency for the Council of the EU, remains hopeful that a general approach can be finalized over the next few days.

The significance of resolving the migration issue cannot be overstated, as it would pave the way for a comprehensive agreement on EU asylum policy reform before the European elections. This deal is crucial for addressing the surging migrant arrivals, not only in Italy but also across various EU member states.

Italian Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, stressed that Italy needs more time to examine the proposed reforms from a legal perspective. This delay reflects the careful consideration being given to the potential implications and impact on Italy’s internal policies.

In an unexpected move, Germany dropped its veto over the deal, which significantly contributed to facilitating an agreement on the crisis regulation. However, the absence of Italy’s support continues to pose challenges, making any agreement politically impossible without their involvement.

One of the key points of contention is Italy’s objection to the softer wording on migrant rescue missions in the latest draft of the agreement. The differing interpretations regarding the handling of rescue operations further complicates the negotiations.

EU ministers are facing mounting pressure to approve a deal due to the escalating number of migrant arrivals in Italy. Moreover, with the European elections just around the corner, the urgency to find a resolution has heightened.

Despite the setback, it remains imperative for EU countries to work together and find a swift resolution. The ongoing discussions and negotiations are crucial to addressing the challenges posed by migration, ultimately aiming to establish a comprehensive and effective asylum policy for the European Union.