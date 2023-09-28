Extreme Fear grips the U.S. stock market once agai

Title: U.S. Investors Experience “Extreme Fear” as Market Volatility Rises

Subtitle: U.S. Stocks Struggle Amidst Rising Treasury Yields and Federal Reserve’s Interest Rate Announcement

U.S. investors were hit with a wave of “extreme fear” for the first time in six months, according to CNN’s Fear and Greed index. The index, which utilizes various indicators such as the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), reached its highest level of fear on Wednesday, marking the highest since March 15.

The VIX, a popular gauge of market volatility, traded at its highest level since May 25, indicating that fear is on the rise among investors. The index takes into account several factors, including the number of stocks trading at 52-week highs versus lows, which further accentuates the prevailing fear sentiment.

Another significant data point contributing to the increased fear is the five-day put-to-call ratio, a measure of options-market activity. Currently, it is at its highest level since March, suggesting investors are increasingly seeking puts as protection against potential stock market losses.

Despite the prevailing fear, junk-bond spreads versus investment-grade spreads have remained relatively stable, defying the trend. This stability is particularly notable given the rise in Treasury yields, which have added to the market’s woes.

On Wednesday, U.S. stocks were subject to significant volatility, with the S&P 500 struggling to avoid its fifth red day in eight sessions. The Federal Reserve’s announcement last week to keep interest rates above 5% through 2024 has likely contributed to this downward trajectory.

Analysts believe that the rising Treasury yields, combined with a stronger dollar, are exacerbating the market’s troubles. These factors are increasing concerns about inflation and potential interest rate hikes in the future.

Overall, the current state of the market reflects a growing sense of fear among investors, sparked by rising volatility and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate stance. As the economic landscape continues to evolve, investors are urged to navigate the uncertain terrain with caution and seek guidance to protect their portfolios.

