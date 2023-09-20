Shohei Ohtani, Angels Star, Undergoes Elbow Surgery: Pitching Return Delayed until 2025

Title: Shohei Ohtani Undergoes Elbow Surgery, Aims for Return as Two-Way Star

In a significant development for the Los Angeles Angels and their fans, Shohei Ohtani, the exceptional two-way star, underwent elbow surgery on Tuesday. The procedure was conducted by renowned surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who expressed optimism regarding Ohtani’s recovery timeline.

Having been placed on the injured list in September due to an oblique injury, it was later revealed that Ohtani was also dealing with a UCL tear in his pitching elbow. In light of the circumstances, the decision to undergo surgery was made with careful consideration of Ohtani’s long-term career as both a hitter and pitcher. His agent, Nez Balelo, stressed the importance of ensuring Ohtani’s future success while recovering from the injury.

Despite his physical setbacks, Ohtani had an impressive season, showcasing his versatility both at the plate and on the mound. He attained a notable batting average of .304, launching an impressive 44 home runs, and simultaneously maintained an impressive pitching record of 10-5 with a 3.14 earned run average (ERA).

However, the specifics of Ohtani’s surgery remain undisclosed, raising questions about his potential availability as a hitter on Opening Day, especially if he underwent the highly demanding Tommy John surgery. Thus, the timeline for Ohtani’s full recovery, as well as his ability to resume both hitting and pitching duties, remains uncertain pending further information.

While it is presumed that Ohtani might not be able to pitch the upcoming season due to his UCL tear, he remains committed to his goal of being a prominent two-way star in the future. Focused on the bigger picture, Ohtani’s determination to return and excel in both facets of the game is a testament to his unwavering dedication to the sport and his team.

As Ohtani embarks on the road to recovery, fans eagerly await updates on his progress and timeline for a complete comeback. The Angels, undoubtedly, will closely monitor his recuperation, ensuring that their future superstar is given ample time to heal and regain his exceptional form.