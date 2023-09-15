Pre-Order the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Models Now – Press Stories

Apple’s latest lineup of iPhones, including the iPhone 15, ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max, are now available for pre-order. Interested customers can pre-order these much-anticipated devices from Apple’s online storefront and the Apple Store app.

Pre-orders for these new iPhones are open in over 40 countries and regions, bringing Apple’s latest technological innovations to customers around the world. For those wanting to secure their new iPhone as quickly as possible, the Apple Store app is often accessible before the website, making it the quickest way to pre-order.

Pricing for the ‌iPhone 15‌ starts at $799, with the ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus priced at $899, and the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ available from $999. The higher-end ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max starts at $1,199. The base models come with 128GB of storage, while the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max offers a generous 256GB. Customers also have the option to upgrade their storage if desired.

Apple encourages customers to take advantage of trade-in credits and carrier deals to help lower the price of their new iPhones. By leveraging these opportunities, customers can enjoy the latest Apple technology at a more affordable price.

All ‌iPhone 15‌ models come equipped with USB-C ports, the Dynamic Island, a new Ultra Wideband chip, Qualcomm 5G modems, and camera updates. The budget-friendly models sport the A16 chip, an aluminum frame, a new 48-megapixel Main camera, and updates to Portrait mode, Night mode, and image quality.

The ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ models feature a premium titanium frame, a customizable Action button, and slimmed-down display bezels, offering an enhanced user experience. These Pro models boast the even faster A17 Pro chip, major GPU improvements for console-level gaming, and additional camera advancements.

Both models include improved Ultra Wide cameras, with the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max introducing a new tetraprism mechanism for its Telephoto lens, enabling 5x optical zoom.

Given the high demand for the new iPhones, it is advised for interested customers to pre-order right away to avoid potential shortages. Apart from Apple’s online storefront and app, U.S. carriers and big box retailers are also accepting pre-orders.

Deliveries of these highly-awaited devices are set to commence on Friday, September 22, marking the official launch date for the new iPhones. Customers can look forward to experiencing Apple’s latest technological marvels in the palm of their hands.