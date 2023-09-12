Press Stories: Diggs on Cowboys secondary: Dont throw the ball

Title: Cowboys’ Cornerback Tre Diggs Shines in Blowout Victory, Praised by Teammates

In a dominant display against the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys’ safety Jayron Kearse couldn’t help but heap praise on his teammate, cornerback Tre Diggs. Diggs’ exceptional performance and his ability to make impactful plays did not go unnoticed by his fellow players.

One standout moment came when Diggs showcased his exceptional tackling ability, forcing a crucial fumble against the Giants. This play demonstrated his defensive prowess and reflected his dedication to making game-changing plays, even in a lopsided contest.

Teammates were particularly impressed by Diggs’ commitment to improving his tackling, which he attributed to intense offseason workouts against his brother, Stephon Diggs. The siblings’ competitive spirit and dedication to their craft has undoubtedly contributed to their remarkable on-field performances.

Diggs’ motivation to continually improve comes from using criticism as fuel to prove doubters wrong. This mindset has unquestionably paid off, as his performances have consistently shown growth and reliability. His hunger for success only bodes well for the Cowboys’ defense moving forward.

The recent acquisition of cornerback Stephon Gilmore has further bolstered the Cowboys’ secondary, making it an even more formidable force in the league. With Diggs and Gilmore locking down opposing receivers, the Cowboys’ defensive strength is becoming increasingly evident.

Diggs himself made a bold statement to opposing quarterbacks after the game, declaring, “Don’t throw the ball.” This assertive proclamation only serves to underline his confidence and the defensive strengths of the Cowboys.

The Giants’ quarterback, Daniel Jones, felt the brunt of the Cowboys’ formidable defense that day. Struggling under heavy pressure, Jones threw two interceptions and fumbled twice in the face of a relentless Cowboys secondary. The shutout victory demonstrated the unit’s resilience, especially with key players missing from the lineup.

Diggs’ assertion not only serves as a dare to opposing quarterbacks but also highlights the Cowboys’ defensive dominance. As the season progresses, the performances of Diggs and the rest of the secondary will undoubtedly be worth observing given their unwavering determination to continue shutting down opposing offenses.

In conclusion, Diggs’ standout performance in the Cowboys’ blowout victory has garnered praise from teammates and brought attention to the team’s defensive strength. With improvement in his tackling ability, addition of Gilmore, and a confident mindset, Diggs is sure to be a force to be reckoned with throughout the season.