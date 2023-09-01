Latest Stimulus Push: China Eases Mortgage Rules to Assist Homebuyers

China Implements New Measures to Support Property Market

China has recently announced a new set of measures aimed at boosting the struggling property market. In an effort to make it easier for people to buy homes, the government has decided to lower down payments for both first-time and second-time buyers.

Under the new policy, first-time buyers will only be required to make a minimum down payment of 20%, while the minimum down payment for second-time buyers will be set at 30% nationwide. This marks a significant reduction from the previous requirements of 30% and 40% respectively in cities with home-buying restrictions.

Furthermore, the minimum mortgage rates for second-home buyers will also be decreased to no less than 20 basis points over the loan prime rate (LPR). Currently, these rates stand at no less than 60 basis points over the LPR. It is worth noting that the LPR serves as the benchmark for most household and corporate loans in China.

To further stimulate the property market, regulators have also encouraged banks to renegotiate rates on existing mortgages for first-home purchases, starting from September 25. The impact of this new policy is expected to be substantial, as it is projected to affect approximately 40 million home buyers and impact around 25 trillion yuan ($3.5 trillion) in mortgages. This accounts for about two-thirds of the country’s housing loans.

The implementation of these measures reflects the government’s determination to alleviate pressures on the property market. The Chinese housing sector has faced significant challenges in recent years, with slowing economic growth and escalating trade tensions impacting the market. The hope is that these new policies will rejuvenate the sector, making it more accessible for potential buyers and injecting much-needed confidence and stability.

While it remains to be seen how effective these measures will be, the decision to lower down payments and mortgage rates is a positive step towards revitalizing the property market. The aim is to encourage more people to enter the market and stimulate overall economic growth. As the effects of these new policies unfold, it will be interesting to see how the housing market in China responds and whether this will lead to a recovery in the sector.