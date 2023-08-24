Balancing Your Portfolio: Explore Diversification with a Top-Rated Fund

Title: Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund Outperforms as International Tech Stocks Skew Performance

In the world of international mutual funds, a focus on US technology stocks has resulted in skewed performances when compared to international stock indexes. Press Stories delves into the concerns surrounding this concentration risk posed by prominent companies like Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon. However, Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund provides a promising alternative, outperforming the MSCI EAFE Index through its unique investment approach.

Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund targets developed markets outside the United States, where non-US stocks are notably undervalued in comparison. By embracing this strategy, the fund aims to reduce volatility, promoting investor commitment even during challenging economic periods.

With a value-oriented approach to security selection, the seasoned investment team at Tweedy, Browne focuses on purchasing undervalued companies. The goal is to invest in entities priced at 70% or less of their intrinsic value. By adhering to this disciplined approach, the fund has achieved a track record of surpassing the MSCI EAFE Index consistently.

Another noteworthy aspect of the fund is its avoidance of exposure to foreign currencies. The perceived risks associated with foreign currencies are skillfully mitigated without incurring any extra cost. This strategic move helps protect investors from potential volatility while ensuring consistent returns.

Moreover, the Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund boasts a low turnover rate. This means that investors can benefit from reliable long-term investments, reducing unnecessary transaction costs. Additionally, the fund is considered tax-efficient, making it an attractive option for smart investors seeking stable returns.

By diversifying away from US technology stocks and instead focusing on undervalued companies in developed markets, Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund presents a compelling investment opportunity. Amid concerns about the concentration risk posed by dominant tech companies, this fund’s outperformance and commitment to reducing volatility make it a prudent choice for investors seeking stability and growth.

