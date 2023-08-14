I experimented with a self-hosted alternative to Google Photos but still cannot make the switch

Title: Immich Emerges as a Promising Self-Hosted Alternative to Google Photos

In a world dominated by technology giants, finding a self-hosted alternative to popular services can be a real challenge. One such challenge many users face is finding an alternative to Google Photos that offers the same level of convenience and features. However, the author of this article tackles this issue head-on and introduces a potential solution, Immich.

While several self-hosted photo gallery applications are available in the market, they often fall short in certain crucial areas. These applications may lack essential features like multi-user capabilities and advanced editing tools, leaving users longing for a comprehensive alternative. Immich, on the other hand, addresses these limitations and promises to deliver an experience similar to that of Google Photos.

Immich, though still in active development, already boasts an impressive range of features that make it a promising alternative. With its intuitive interface reminiscent of Google Photos, users will feel right at home when navigating through their photo collections. Additionally, Immich ensures seamless functionality as a self-hosted platform, providing users control over their data while enjoying the convenience of Google Photos.

For users seeking to migrate their photos from Google Photos, the article sheds light on the process of backing up their precious memories. The author emphasizes the importance of managing the backup effectively, ensuring a smooth transition. Tips and tricks are provided to ease the migration process and make it more manageable.

Furthermore, the article doesn’t stop at Immich; it also explores other options for backing up smartphone photos to a home server. These options include scheduled backups and file-syncing applications, presenting users with multiple choices to safeguard their precious memories.

In conclusion, Immich emerges as a potent self-hosted alternative to Google Photos, highlighting its resemblance in both interface and features. The platform addresses the shortcomings of other self-hosted gallery applications and promises to become an excellent choice for users seeking control over their data. As technology advances and user preferences evolve, it becomes increasingly important to discover and support alternatives such as Immich that challenge the status quo while offering a reliable and secure solution.