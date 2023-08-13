New High-Rate CD Options Join the Ranks, Including a 5.65% Jumbo CD

Title: CD Rates Fluctuate as Federal Reserve Announcement Leaves Future Increases Uncertain

CD rates are at an all-time high across national banks, credit unions, and jumbo certificates, providing attractive options for investors looking to secure their savings for various terms ranging from 3 months to 5 years. The highest Annual Percentage Yield (APY) in each term is denoted with an asterisk (*) to guide potential depositors in making their decisions wisely.

While jumbo certificate rates may pay less than standard CDs, experts emphasize the importance of comparing rates before making a decision. Investors are advised to explore the rates provided by different institutions to maximize their returns and ensure their investments align with their financial goals.

Recent news of the Federal Reserve’s 0.25% increase in the federal funds rate has impacted the yields offered by banks and credit unions, keeping investors on their toes. The central bank has been steadily raising rates since March 2022 in an effort to combat high inflation. In fact, the Fed’s benchmark rate is currently at its highest level since 2001, indicating the seriousness of their resolve.

However, the Fed’s official announcement in July failed to provide clear indications of future rate increases. Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell, stated that both a rate hike or a pause in increases are possibilities for the next meeting in September. This uncertainty is further amplified by differing opinions on future rate hikes expressed by three Fed governors.

The latest inflation data brings some relief, as core inflation appears to be cooling down. This could potentially lead to a rate pause in September as the Fed monitors the economic situation closely. While the July rate hike might still have some impact on CD rates, many banks and credit unions have already adjusted their rates to reflect the recent changes in the market.

Investopedia, a trusted financial resource, tracks rate data from over 200 banks and credit unions to identify the top-paying certificates available nationally. It is important to note that the “top rates” mentioned in this article are not the national average but rather the highest rates available.

To be included in Investopedia’s rate analysis, institutions must be federally insured and have a minimum initial deposit requirement under $25,000. Additionally, banks must be available in at least 40 states, while credit unions with donation requirements over $40 are excluded from the list.

As depositors consider their options in this ever-changing market, CD rates may have already reached their peak or could potentially increase further if the Fed decides to pursue additional rate hikes. Staying informed and regularly comparing rates across different financial institutions will be crucial for investors seeking optimal returns on their investments.

Press Stories is committed to providing the latest and most accurate information on financial news to empower individuals in making informed decisions regarding their investments.