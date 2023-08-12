Exciting New Features Released in Apple Music for Android

Apple Music for iOS 17 has received a major update, introducing a range of new features designed to enhance the user experience. One of the key additions is a redesigned Now Playing screen, which offers users a more immersive experience while listening to their favorite songs. This new screen includes animated versions of album artwork and stretches cover images to the edges of the screen, providing a visually stunning backdrop to the music.

In addition to the redesigned Now Playing screen, Apple has also added a dedicated section for song credits. This section provides detailed information about the individuals involved in the creation of each track, including songwriting, lyrics, production, and engineering credits. To access this information, users simply need to tap the three-dot button and choose the View Credits option.

While these features were initially only available on the iOS version of Apple Music, Android users can now enjoy them as well. The latest beta version of Apple Music for Android (v4.3.0) includes all the key new features from the iOS version, bringing parity between the two platforms. Previously, it was unclear when these features would be available on the Android app, but with the latest update, Android users can experience the same enhancements as their iOS counterparts.

It is important to note that Apple has not announced a specific release date for these features on the stable version of the Android app. However, it is anticipated that they may be released alongside the highly anticipated iOS 17 update, which is expected to launch next month. For users who do not want to wait, there is an option to join the beta program for Apple Music for Android through the Google Play Store, allowing them to access these new features ahead of their official release.

With these updates, Apple is demonstrating its commitment to providing a high-quality music streaming experience across multiple platforms. By introducing features such as the redesigned Now Playing screen and the dedicated section for song credits, Apple is aiming to further elevate the user experience and make Apple Music a more engaging and informative platform for music lovers.