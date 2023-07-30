West Nile Virus-Carrying Mosquito Discovered in Twin Falls County

Title: West Nile Virus Detected in Mosquito Population in Twin Falls County: Officials Urge Residents to Take Precautions

Subtitle: Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District and Public Health Officials Encourage Actions to Reduce Risk of West Nile Virus

In a concerning development, health officials in Twin Falls County have confirmed that a mosquito carrying the West Nile virus has been found at the river’s edge and county line, approximately 7 miles northwest of Buhl. The Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District has issued a warning to residents, highlighting the importance of taking immediate action to prevent the spread of this potentially dangerous virus.

Aaron Ursenbach, spokesperson from the pest abatement district, underscores the need for residents to be proactive in reducing mosquito habitats on their properties. Taking steps such as regularly checking and draining standing water where mosquitoes breed can significantly decrease their population.

To minimize exposure to mosquitoes, officials advise residents to avoid outdoor activities during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active. In addition, wearing long sleeves and pants is recommended to provide a physical barrier against mosquito bites. Public health officials also emphasize the use of mosquito repellent containing EPA-registered active ingredients like DEET for added protection.

Furthermore, residents are encouraged to install screens on windows and doors, effectively preventing mosquitoes from entering their homes. These simple preventive measures can significantly reduce the risk of mosquito bites and subsequently minimize the risk of contracting the West Nile virus.

West Nile virus is known to cause a range of symptoms, including fever, headache, body aches, and rash. However, individuals over the age of 50 and those with underlying medical conditions are at a higher risk of developing more severe complications, such as infections involving the central nervous system.

To ensure residents have access to comprehensive information on West Nile virus and its prevention, the Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District advises visiting their website at www.tfcpad.org. Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website at www.cdc.gov/westnile provides further resources on this topic.

As health authorities work diligently to prevent the further spread of West Nile virus, the cooperation and action of Twin Falls County residents are crucial. By adopting these recommended precautions, individuals can effectively reduce the risk of mosquito bites and protect themselves and their community from the potential dangers associated with the virus.