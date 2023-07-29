Swine flu strain transmission from humans to swine found to have occurred almost 400 times since 2009 – Study Reveals

Title: Study Reveals Continued Transmission of H1N1 Influenza Virus from Humans to Swine

In a groundbreaking study, researchers have discovered that the strain of influenza A responsible for the 2009 H1N1 pandemic has been transmitted from humans to swine approximately 370 times since its initial outbreak. This transmission has occurred over the past 12 years and has had significant implications for public health.

The circulation of the virus among swine populations has resulted in the evolution of pdm09 variants that can then jump back to humans. By analyzing transmission data from 2009 to 2021, scientists have determined that most transmission events occurred when pdm09 burden was highest among humans.

Interestingly, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, pdm09 circulation persisted in swine due to ongoing human-to-swine transmissions. Some of these transmission events have resulted in sustained circulation of different pdm09 genetic lineages among swine in the United States. Furthermore, these swine-circulating variants were found to be genetically distinct from human seasonal vaccines, suggesting limited protection against them.

The continuous circulation of pdm09 among swine populations has also led to at least five instances of swine-to-human transmission. This highlights the importance of managing influenza A infections in individuals who work closely with swine, as it can help prevent transmission to pigs and subsequently reduce the risk of spreading the virus back to humans.

By controlling and minimizing influenza A virus infection in both humans and pigs, the diversity of viruses circulating in swine populations can be reduced. This, in turn, minimizes the emergence of novel viruses and the potential for swine-to-human transmission of influenza A virus.

The findings of this study underscore the need for continued surveillance and monitoring of influenza viruses in both human and animal populations. It is crucial to implement preventive measures to limit the transmission of these viruses and protect public health.

