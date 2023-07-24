World Health Organization warns: Half the Global Population at Risk of Dengue Virus

Title: WHO Warns Half of Global Population at Risk as Dengue Cases Surge

In a recent report, the World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a concerning warning that approximately half of the world’s population is now at risk of contracting the highly contagious dengue virus. The organization’s data reveals a significant surge in dengue cases, with numbers rocketing from 500,000 recorded cases in the year 2000 to a staggering 4.2 million in 2022.

While these figures are already staggering, experts believe that the actual numbers could be even higher. In recent years, the WHO has implemented more accurate data collection measures, suggesting that the current statistics may just be the tip of the iceberg. Every day, the global community grapples with an estimated 100 to 400 million cases of dengue, with outbreaks reaching as many as 129 countries worldwide.

Dengue, a potentially severe illness transmitted through mosquito bites, presents a unique challenge due to the fact that a staggering 80% of cases manifest no symptoms. The only available vaccine, developed by Sanofi Pasteur and registered across nearly 20 countries, is primarily effective for individuals who have previously been infected with dengue. Offering no protection on a stand-alone basis, the vaccine requires three doses to ensure optimum efficacy.

Studies have shown that the vaccine exhibits an average efficacy rate of around 65% against the four different strains of the dengue virus. The vaccine demonstrates the highest effectiveness against dengue 1 and dengue 3, with rates reaching up to 80%. However, its effectiveness is comparatively lower against dengue 2 and dengue 4. This varying efficacy against different versions of the dengue virus presents a considerable challenge for healthcare professionals and researchers in combatting the disease effectively.

According to estimates, dengue-related deaths range between 40,000 to 70,000 annually, although many countries do not accurately report these numbers. The majority of countries currently exhibit a case fatality rate of less than 1%. However, ongoing efforts are being made to further reduce this rate, as global health organizations work diligently to combat the spread of the virus.

With the WHO’s recent warning sounding the alarm, it is evident that urgent action is required to tackle the alarming rise in dengue cases worldwide. The global community must come together to invest in research and prevention strategies, ensuring the development of more effective vaccines and sustained efforts in mosquito control. By doing so, we can strive to protect millions of lives from the devastating impact of this mosquito-borne illness.

Article Word Count: 389