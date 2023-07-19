Title: British Government Imposes Sanctions on Russian Education Minister over Forced Deportation of Ukrainian Children

Subtitle: Britain takes a stand against Russian actions undermining Ukrainian national identity

London, [Date] – In response to Russia’s forced deportation of Ukrainian children and its ongoing attempts to dismantle Ukrainian national identity, the British government has implemented new sanctions against Russian Education Minister Sergey Kravtsov. These measures are part of Britain’s efforts to counter Russia’s aggressive actions and protect Ukraine’s cultural heritage.

The sanctions, which include asset freezes and travel bans, aim to hold accountable those individuals responsible for orchestrating the forced transfers of Ukrainian children. British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime, accusing it of an insidious intention to erase Ukraine from the map and dissolve its national identity.

A spokesperson from Russia’s embassy in Britain expressed strong disagreement regarding the imposed sanctions, condemning them as unacceptable and null. They argued that some sanctioned individuals were involved in the rescue and protection of these children. However, the European Union has also taken action, implementing its own sanctions against individuals involved in the forced transfers and deportations of Ukrainian children, as well as those responsible for looting Ukraine’s cultural heritage.

In a previous move back in June 2022, Britain had already sanctioned Russian Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova due to her role in the forced transfer and adoption of Ukrainian children. British authorities allege that many of the children have been sent to re-education camps, where they are subjected to pro-Russian education and military training.

Russia maintains that it brought approximately 700,000 children from conflict zones in Ukraine into Russian territory to protect them. However, Ukraine argues that a significant number of these children were illegally deported without the consent of their parents or Ukrainian authorities.

Regarding another incident, Ukrainian prosecutors have recently filed charges against a Russian politician and two additional suspects, accusing them of war crimes related to the alleged deportation of orphans from the city of Kherson.

In addition to targeting government officials, British culture minister Olga Lyubimova has also been subjected to sanctions for her support of Russian state policies that work against Ukraine’s best interests.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is scheduled to chair a session at the UN Security Council, where he will further address the issue of the deportation of Ukrainian children. It is hoped that international pressure, in conjunction with the imposed sanctions, will help rectify the situation and safeguard the rights and identities of these vulnerable children.

