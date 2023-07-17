The comprehensive guide to the 2023 Women’s World Cup

In years gone by, the Women’s Soccer World Cup might have flown under the radar owing to a lack of exposure. In 2023, however, this couldn’t be further from the truth with the showpiece now at the forefront of the sporting world’s focus. Without a doubt, women’s professional soccer developing into the enthralling product that it has become is certainly one of the sporting success stories of the 21st century.

Now, in 2023, millions of eyes from around the globe will watch 32 teams battle it out over five weeks in a bid for world domination. Here is the lowdown of everything you need to know about the tournament.

Who are the favorites?

The USA will kick the tournament off as the standout favorites to win the 2023 Women’s Soccer World Cup. Tellingly, if you bet on Women’s World Cup outright markets then you will see the USA at a short price of just +250 win the event which tells you everything you need to know about how fancied Vlatko Andonovski’s charges are.

While the same football bet online markets also make a strong case for England at odds of +400 and Spain at +500, the reality is that you can’t bet against the USA women’s soccer team given that they have won the tournament a record four times. In addition to this, the USA will be vying to make it a hat-trick of World Cup titles after winning the last two editions in 2015 and 2019.

Good morning from Auckland 👋 pic.twitter.com/gc4fLVwuc4 — U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team (@USWNT) July 11, 2023

The main takeaway here is that the other 31 competing teams will have their work cut out for them if they are to stop the USA from walking away with a fifth World Cup.

Where is the 2023 Women’s World Cup being held?

The 2023 Women’s World Cup will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand across ten different stadiums. The majority of the games will be played in Australia with six of the ten stadiums located Down Under. Across the Tasman Sea, the opening game is held at Eden Park on July 20th when New Zealand takes on Norway. A month later, the final will be staged in Sydney at the Accor Stadium on August 20th.

Who are the players to look out for?

The technical ability of the players in the women’s professional game is unbelievably high and fans can expect to be thoroughly entertained when the ninth edition of the Women’s World Cup kicks off. Here are three players to look out for.

Alexia Putellas

The 29-year-old midfielder is without a doubt the most gifted player of her generation. Blessed with a silky first touch, telepathic understanding with her teammates, and an eye for goal, the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner will be determined to drive Spain deep into the tournament.

Lucy Bronze

At 31, this might be Bronze’s last chance to claim World Cup glory. Notwithstanding, the right-back has enjoyed a glittering career and played a pivotal part in England’s victorious Euro 2022 campaign last year. As one of the most complete attacking full-backs in world soccer, England can rely on the marauding Bronze to spearhead their charge.

𝐇𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘 𝐌𝐀𝐊𝐄𝐑 @LucyBronze 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿💫 The 𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐒𝐓 English player to win the #UWCLfinal with 𝐓𝐖𝐎 different clubs (Lyon, Barcelona) pic.twitter.com/i2lqUvkKEv — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 4, 2023

Alex Morgan

With 121 goals in 207 international appearances, Alex Morgan’s phenomenal goal return speaks for itself. Although it’s easily forgotten that Morgan has also chipped in with 49 crucial assists in her international career. Quite simply, there hasn’t been a striker as productive as Morgan in the last two decades in the women’s professional game. The 34-year-old’s composed finishing will give the USA yet another chance of winning a World Cup.