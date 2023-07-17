Istiklal participates in the fourth dialogue of political parties

The conference was attended by seven Moroccan political parties, including the Istiqlal Party, as well as political leaders from 19 Arab countries and 67 political parties and organizations.

Libra Party Executive Committee member Abdeljabar Rachidi welcomed the opportunity as important for the Chinese Communist Party and Arab parties, and would be useful to strengthen the Sino-Arab strategic partnership. He recalled the signing of the Convention on the Joint Implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative between Morocco and China, which marked a new era in cooperation between the two partners. Especially since the Kingdom is the first Maghreb country to join the initiative.

The Istiklalian official also stressed that Morocco is an important partner in “BRI cooperation” given its strategic location as an investment, export and world trade land open to African, European and Asian markets and the American continent.

He said China is the number one economic partner of the Arab countries with annual trade of more than 240 billion dollars. However, he pointed out that “apart from oil and gas, Arab exports to China are not very diversified, so it is necessary to strengthen and promote these exchanges and increase their scale to include ‘other sectors’.”