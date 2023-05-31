Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 225: Release Date, Spoilers & More!

In the broad landscape of anime, a series that has burst onto the scene with unparalleled force is Jujutsu Kaisen. Created by Gege Akutami, the show is a supernatural spectacle combining elements of horror, action, and dark comedy. The narrative centers around Yuji Itadori, a high school student who becomes entangled in the world of Jujutsu sorcerers and cursed spirits.

No Of Chapter : 224

Release Date : June 11, 2023

Language : Japanese

Genre : Adventure Dark fantasy Supernatural

Where to Read : Netflix, Crunchyroll and Funimation

Rating : 8.7/10 in IMDb

Popularity of the Show

Since its anime adaptation by MAPPA in 2020, Jujutsu Kaisen has taken the anime community by storm. The series offers a unique blend of intense battles, intriguing lore, and nuanced characters, captivating millions worldwide. The series has not only captivated its domestic audience in Japan but also gained substantial international acclaim, becoming a global phenomenon.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 225 Release Date

While a specific release date for the upcoming season is not officially announced yet, fans are expecting it to drop sometime in 2024 based on the production cycle of the first season.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 225 Cast

The cast of Jujutsu Kaisen has received widespread praise for their powerful performances. Leading the pack is Yuji Itadori, voiced by Junya Enoki in Japanese and Adam McArthur in English. The series also features Yuma Uchida as Megumi Fushiguro, Asami Seto as Nobara Kugisaki, and Junichi Suwabe as Sukuna, among others.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 225 Spoiler

Although it’s hard to predict with absolute certainty, the next season will likely delve into the aftermath of the Shibuya incident and further explore the intricacies of the Jujutsu world. The relationship between Itadori and Sukuna will undoubtedly be a pivotal focus. Fans can expect more thrilling battles, deeper character explorations, and shocking plot twists.

What Happened in Previous Season?

The first season witnessed Itadori’s induction into the world of Jujutsu Tech and his life-altering decision to consume a part of Sukuna’s cursed finger. The season was packed with breathtaking battles, heart-wrenching moments, and surprising revelations, all culminating in the climactic showdown at Shibuya.

In the previous episode of Jujutsu Kaisen, titled Accomplices, audiences witnessed a gripping blend of explosive action and emotional depth that is characteristic of the series.

The episode opened with Sukuna and Gojo engaging in a high-stakes battle, a confrontation that fans had eagerly awaited. The cityscape turned into an epic battleground as Sukuna, having taken over Megumi’s body, clashed with the indomitable Gojo. Sukuna, a historical demon with immense power, displayed his incredible strength and cunning, while Gojo, the present-day strongest sorcerer, revealed the depth of his capabilities.

The episode did not shy away from showcasing the devastation that this supernatural battle brought upon the city, underlining the destructive potential of their enormous power. Despite this, Gojo maintained an unwavering commitment to minimize harm to Megumi during their fight. Audiences were at the edge of their seats as Gojo weaved through the brutal onslaught from Sukuna, his composure hinting at a detailed strategy.

Meanwhile, Itadori, having been sidelined for much of the fight, was grappling with his own dilemmas. The episode provided a deeper look into Itadori’s psyche, his guilt for becoming the vessel for Sukuna, and his struggle to reconcile with the dangers he posed to those around him.

The climax of the episode saw a spectacular sequence as Gojo deactivated his Limitless Cursed Technique, leading to a raw, intense close-quarters battle with Sukuna in a crumbling building. The resulting clash was both brutal and stunning, leaving viewers in anticipation of the outcome.

However, the episode ended on an ominous note as Mei, a character who had been observing the battle, emerged from the shadows. This cliffhanger ending left viewers speculating about Mei’s potential role in the upcoming episode.

Accomplices served as a testament to the depth and complexity of Jujutsu Kaisen’s storytelling, masterfully blending action, character development, and plot progression. The episode left viewers eagerly awaiting the next chapter in this thrilling saga.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 225 Raw Scan Release Date

Typically, the raw scans for the manga chapters are released a few days before the official English translation.

Ratings

Jujutsu Kaisen has received overwhelmingly positive ratings. On IMDB, the series boasts an impressive score of 8.7/10, while on MyAnimeList, it enjoys a high rating of 8.8/10. These ratings reflect the quality of the series and its wide acceptance by the audience.

Review

As a professional movie and series reviewer, Jujutsu Kaisen can be termed as a breath of fresh air in the anime industry. The series excels in every aspect, from its intriguing story to its fascinating characters and stunning animation. It perfectly balances elements of action, horror, and dark comedy while providing a layered narrative filled with mystery and suspense.

Where to Read

The series can be watched on several platforms depending on your region. It is available for streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation, which offers both subtitled and dubbed versions. Additionally, it’s available on Netflix in selected regions.

Conclusion

In summary, Jujutsu Kaisen is a supernatural extravaganza that deserves every bit of the hype it has received.

It presents a captivating world filled with enchanting characters and an enthralling story that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. As we eagerly wait for the next season, one thing is for sure – Jujutsu Kaisen has set a new benchmark for modern anime.