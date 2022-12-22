The holidays are upon us and that means it’s time to start thinking about Christmas gifts! If you have a little girl in your life, you may be wondering what the best nail polish Christmas gifts are. Look no further! This list has the perfect present for every budget and every type of girl. From the fashion-savvy diva to the girly-girl who just loves glitter, we’ve got you covered. So take a look and find the perfect gift to make her holiday season merry and bright!

The best nail polish Christmas gifts for kids

Nail polish makes a great Christmas gift for kids! It’s fun, festive, and makes them feel grown-up. Here are our picks for the best nail polish Christmas gifts for kids:

OPI Nail Polish in “Snowglobe”

This pretty polish has a glittery top coat that looks like a mini snow globe on your nails! It’s perfect for holiday parties or any day when you want to feel festive.

Essie Nail Polish in ” Santa Baby”

This deep red shade is perfect for Christmas! It’s classic and chic, and sure to please any little fashionista.

China Glaze Nail Polish in “Frosty”

This pretty pale blue shade has a hint of shimmer that looks like frost on your nails. It’s perfect for a winter wonderland themed party or just when you want to feel like you’re living in a snow globe!

Fun and festive nail polish colors

When it comes to nail polish, there are endless possibilities for colors and shades. But when it comes to Christmas, there are certain colors that just scream festive! Here are some of the best festive nail polish colors to gift your little one this holiday season:

Red: A classic color for Christmas, red nail polish is always in style. It also happens to be the color of Santa’s suit, so your little one can feel extra jolly when they wear it!

Green: Another traditional Christmas color, green represents all things holiday – from evergreens to holly. It’s a great way to add a pop of color to any outfit, and it’s perfect for those who want something a little more subtle than red.

Gold: What says “Christmas” more than gold? This glittery shade is perfect for adding a bit of sparkle and glamour to any outfit. Plus, it looks great with all skin tones!

Silver: Like gold, silver is another glamorous shade that adds a touch of sparkle to any look. It’s perfect for those who want something a little more subdued than gold, but still want that festive shimmer.

That will make them feel extra special

When it comes to Christmas gifts for kids, there are few things more special than a nice bottle of nail polish. Not only is it a fun and festive way to show off their holiday spirit, but it’s also a great way to pamper them and make them feel extra special.

There are tons of great nail polish options out there for kids, so finding the perfect one may seem like a daunting task. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here are some of the best nail polish Christmas gifts for kids:

A sparkly bottle of glitter nail polish. This is perfect for those who love all things sparkly and shiny. Plus, it’s sure to get them lots of compliments from friends and family. A festive bottle of red or green nail polish. This is a classic Christmas look that never goes out of style. It’s perfect for those who want to keep their nails looking chic and festive all season long. A cute bottle of character-themed nail polish. This is ideal for kids who are fans of certain characters or movies. It’s a fun way to show off their fandom and get them into the holiday spirit at the same time! A funky bottle of neon nail polish. This is perfect for kids who like to stand out from the crowd and express their unique style. Neon nails are definitely one of the hottest trends right now, so they’re sure to love this gift

Nail Polish Set in Temporary Tattoos

If your little girl loves to play with her nails, then this nail polish set in temporary tattoos is the perfect gift for her! She can choose from a variety of colors and designs to create her own unique look. This set includes a top coat and base coat to help the color last longer. The tattoos are easy to apply and remove, so she can change her look as often as she wants.

Water Marbling Nail Art Kit

If you’re looking for a unique and fun gift for the kids in your life this Christmas, look no further than the water marbling nail art kit! This kit comes with everything they need to create beautiful and one-of-a-kind marble designs on their nails.

The water marbling nail art kit includes:

-Nail polish in various colors

-A small container of water

-A toothpick or other sharp object

Instructions:

Fill the container with water and drop in different colors of nail polish. Use the toothpick to swirl the colors together. Dip one finger at a time into the water and then apply the design to your nails. Allow your nails to dry completely before adding a top coat of clear nail polish.

Nail Art Pens

Nail art pens are a great way to add some festive flair to your child’s nails this Christmas. They come in a variety of colors and designs, so you can find the perfect match for your little one’s personality. Whether they want something simple and elegant or fun and funky, there’s a nail art pen out there for them.

Most nail art pens are easy to use, even for kids who have never used them before. Simply apply the color of your choice to the desired area on the nail and then use the pen’s tip to create whatever design you like. If your child is feeling creative, they can even mix and match colors to create their own unique designs.

Nail art pens are an inexpensive way to give your child’s nails a special touch this holiday season. They also make great stocking stuffers or Secret Santa gifts for friends and classmates.